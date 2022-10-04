West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone and Mingo counties from 2018 through 2021, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The state agency found exceedances at 11 outlets in the Upper Guyandotte, Coal River and Tug Fork River watersheds.

.The proposed agreement, which is subject to a comment period that ends Nov. 4, calls for Lexington to pay $25,000 as a down payment and then $10,000 per month for 10 consecutive months.

Lexington could not be reached for comment, the newspaper reported.

The proposed settlement was made public last week.