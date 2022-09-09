West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered flags flown at half staff.

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately, continuing through sunset on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Gov. Justice said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952 and was the longest-reigning British monarch with her reign of more than 70 years.