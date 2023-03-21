A parent in Weirton West Virginia pleaded guilty on Tuesday after his 3-year-old son, Keegan Johnston died in house fire in March of 2022.
Michael Johnston plead guilty to one count of gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.
Johnston could be facing no less than one year and no more than five years in a correctional facility and will need to register as a child abuser for 10 years.
The defense in the case ordered and pre-sentence investigation and Johnston will be sentenced after the investigation.
Johnston also agreed to testify in the case against ex-wife Heather Johnston.
Heather Johnston is facing charges of murder, two counts of gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of injury or death and one count of child neglect resulting in death.
She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 27.
She remains out on bond, court ordered to have no contact with her other two children.