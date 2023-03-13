FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)– Brooke County parents Brittany Fluharty, 30, and Jacob Fluharty 35, have both pled not-guilty on all charges of child abuse.

Pre-trial hearing Judge Wilson gave Britany Fluharty a self recognizance bond with no contact wit the alleged victim of the case. Fluharty is due back in court at 9:45 on April 11, 2023.

Jacob Fluharty received a $2000 bond with a no contact order with the alleged victim of the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was originally reported that Brittany Fluharty allegedly struck the child on multiple occasion, including the face and arms, allegedly leaving bruises and gave the child a black eye.

Jacob Fluharty allegedly hit the child in the mouth and failed to protect the child from Brittany Fluharty’s abusive nature.

Officials say the child was struck on average of three times a day.

The child reported the abuse to a teacher at school in January of this year.