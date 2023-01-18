A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday.

Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor.

A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam once it hit the cold air and ground, officials said.

Route 2 is closed in both directions due to visibility concerns.

Route 2 will reopen once steam dissipates, according to officials.

