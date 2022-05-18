West Virginia State police say they arrested two people for multiple drug charges.

State police say the arrest came after a tractor-trailer failed to stop at a weigh station.

Police were able to stop the tractor-trailer and say the driver of the track was a Cuban National who did not speak English.

West Virginia State Police said they smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the cab of the truck and a positive indication by a Hurricane Police Department K9 lead to a search of the truck.

Police say they found three large cardboard boxes were located which contained 88 vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana weighing over 100 pounds in the cargo area.

Bryan Larios Ramos (age 21) and Reynier Garcia Vazquez (age 33) were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Transporting Drugs into the State, and Conspiracy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.