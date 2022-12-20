KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday.

They say the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon in the 5,000 block of Venable Avenue in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

The Los Angeles Police Department was able to find out that Dixon was in the Charleston area. He was also considered armed and dangerous.

They say Dixon was wanted for shooting and seriously wounding two tourists from the United Kingdom on July 30, 2022.

Dixon is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.