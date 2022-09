Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck.

According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck.

The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles.

The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident, and fleeing with reckless indifference.