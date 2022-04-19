Authorities say officer in southern West Virginia investigating a trespassing complaint fatally shot a man who charged at him with a baseball bat.

West Virginia State Police First Sgt. C.K. McKenzie told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the shooting occurred Saturday in Mercer County when officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a call about a man riding an all-terrain vehicle on property that didn’t belong to him.

Princeton Police Chief T.A. Grey says in a statement that when officers tried to take him into custody, he charged at them swinging an aluminum baseball bat and an officer who was almost struck fired at him.