WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers say they found drugs on her person after a traffic stop in Lewis County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amanda Ruble

On Saturday, Jan. 14, troopers with the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police performed a traffic stop on a pick-up truck on U.S. Route 33 at the marketplace intersection, according to a criminal complaint.

The troopers received verbal consent from the vehicle’s driver to perform a search, during which a man and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were removed, troopers said.

During the search, troopers located a “plethora of paraphernalia with approximately 15 grams of presumed in a brown bag containing female hygiene items,” according to the complaint.

When troopers asked Ruble if it was her bag, she stated it was not, despite the vehicle’s other passenger stating that it was; after placing Ruble in custody, troopers asked if she had anything illegal on her person, to which she stated she did not, troopers said.

After Ruble was taken to the state police detachment, she “produced a plethora of paraphernalia from her bra, a vial containing methamphetamine from her pants, a bag containing heroin from her bra and a digital scale in her bra,” according to the complaint.

Ruble has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.