PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) cited two people in Putnam County for violating deer hunting regulations.

  • (Photo courtesy of West Virginia Natural Resources Police)
Officers with the DNR recently investigated a complaint in Bills Creek.

According to the DNR, officers found a suspect who admitted he shot an eight-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures slightly over 22 inches, resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty, the DNR says.

DNR officers investigated another complaint in Heizer Creek.

They found a suspect who did not buy an additional bow stamp for harvesting two deer, the DNR says. The suspect allegedly admitted to killing a 12-point buck, his second deer of the season.

Both suspects were cited with charges pending in Putnam County, the DNR says.