West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4.

Fleming was reported missing on December 12 and her case has been featured on ‘Dateline.’

Board told the news outlet that he can’t release the person of interests name at this time but the case is active and ongoing.

People can contact lead Detective James Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or the Police Department at 304-424-8444 if they have any information.