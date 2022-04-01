Police in West Virginia are looking for a man who allegedly severely beaten up a husband and wife.

Frank Lambert, 44, of Huntington, is the suspect and is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Huntington Police responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Road, where they found Frank Napier, 61, and his wife, Carolyn Hart, 64, severely beaten.

Both were taken to the hospital with Napier being released.

Lambert is in a relationship with the victims’ daughter, Tera Sue Napier.

Police say Lambert is a dangerous man and anyone with his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.