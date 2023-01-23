West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who was reported missing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they are looking for Dwayne Anthony Palmer a 36-year-old man.

Palmer was last seen on January 20th, 2023, at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Rd. in Princeton, WV according to police.

Police say Palmer’s cell phone goes directly to voicemail.

Palmer was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab with a custom bed cover, with VA tag# UHG-8181, according to police.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Palmer has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 lbs and is 6’2, according to police.

If you have any information on Palmer’s whereabouts, please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-425-8911.