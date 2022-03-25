West Virginia Police out of Bluefield are looking for two females that are suspects in a murder of a 13-year-old.

Police say they are looking for: Isis Wallace, a 22-year-old black female, who is 5’-8” in height and weighs 250+ pounds, and Nichole Brooks, a 43-year-old black female, who is 5’-9” in height and weighs 200+ pounds.

Bluefield Police say a 13-year-old was in a car that was shot and died after the injuries.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been obtained for Wallace and Brooks.

If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact Bluefield West Virginia Police Department at (304)-327-6101 or call 911c