West Virginia State Police are looking for two missing teenagers.

Officials say they are looking for Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple, both are from Horseshoe Run in Tucker County, West Virginia. Both left on foot between 2 am and 10 am on June 5th.

Brooklyn is described as/with 14 years old, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’1, and 110 pounds.

Isaiah is described as/with 16 years old, red curly hair, blue eyes, 5’6, and 130 pounds.

Officials say Isiah reportedly has Tourette’s syndrome as well as Asperger’s syndrome which causes him to have “tics” of throat clearing and sniffing. He also has scarring on both thumbs and freckles across his face.

Brooklyn has a small mole on the left side of her face under her nose and has braces on her top front teeth as well as small scars across her arms and legs.

Anyone with information should contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-478-3101.