Police in West Virginia are still looking for a man that now is wanted for felony offenses of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder.

Deputies in Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said they obtained warrants on Wednesday for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr.

Deputies believe Reynolds Jr. shot Amanda Miller, 31 of Mount Hope who is currently in critical condition.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Bureau.

3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.