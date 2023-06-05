MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Sunday morning that one of its officers was killed in a vehicle accident.

Officer Zane A. Breakiron and K-9 Rusty (Courtesy Morgantown Police Department)

According to a release, Patrol Officer First Class and K-9 handler Zane A. Breakiron was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Friday evening or Saturday morning while he was off duty. The crash is currently being investigated by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

“Officer Breakiron was approaching his seventh year of service to the community of Morgantown and was a decorated officer with MPD. This loss has impacted every member of our department. We express our sincere sorrow and condolences to Zane’s family and loved ones,” said a release from Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell.

As of Sunday, Powell was not available for further comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.