FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after marijuana from Amsterdam was found during a traffic stop, and the man allegedly told troopers he was trying to pay his bills and needed comfort after a recent cancer diagnosis.

The charges stem from a Nov. 2, 2022 incident where troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police working with undercover individuals performed a controlled delivery of marijuana “posing as a purchaser via a cell phone,” according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, the undercover individual was speaking with Jaime Edwards, 42, and was asked to meet at a Circle K store in Fairmont “to meet and sell marijuana,” and Edwards stated “he was traveling from his home in Clarksburg to meet” … “at the location,” troopers said.

When Edwards “pulled into the agreed location” … “in a back alley with all lights on,” troopers performed a traffic stop and confirmed Edwards was the vehicle’s driver and troopers “immediately noted the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Troopers asked Edwards to exit the vehicle, and a search of his person was performed, which resulted in troopers locating a set of digital scales, and Edwards informed troopers “the bag of marijuana he was to sell” … “was located in the middle console,” troopers said.

The marijuana was what the undercover individual contacted Edwards over, and Edwards “arrang[ed] to deliver a quarter pound of marijuana for $90,” according to the complaint.

Edwards then gave troopers consent to search the vehicle, during which time they located a plastic bag of marijuana in the middle console and one “marijuana cigarette” in a cigarette pack, troopers said.

During a Mirandized interview, Edwards informed deputies “he had purchased a total of 119 grams of high grade marijuana via the internet,” and that “he paid $500 for the marijuana” … “from a supplier in Amsterdam,” according to the complaint.

Also in the interview, Edwards stated “he was trying to sell marijuana to pay bills and was in need of some comfort from his recent diagnosis of cancer,” and that “the reason he had the scale in his pocket was to weigh the marijuana” … “to ensure the weight was correct,” troopers said.

Edwards has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,012 bond.

