CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who killed a police dog.

The suspect, being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.

Officers then shot the man, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Hazelett said in a statement.

The statement said the man was wanted by police but provided no other details. The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately released.