WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Father Jason Charron is the priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church in South Wheeling.

He is also the priest of a church in Carnegie, Pa.

A Pittsburgh businessman decided to mount a rescue mission, so the clergyman went along as an interpreter and offered spiritual support.

Father Charron is now back in the United States, and his parishioners in South Wheeling are proud of him.

“He’s just a remarkable man,” said Mary Ann Mysliwiec,” member of the parish advisory council. “He’s involved in so many things and helps everybody and anybody that he comes across.”

He’s already planning his next trip.

“He’s now looking to go forward on a humanitarian mission to take supplies such as medical supplies and possibly other items they may need,” she noted.

So his parish in South Wheeling is raising funds every Friday at their fish fry so he can buy what’s needed to continue to help the people of Ukraine.

Checks can be mailed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4136 Jacob Street, Wheeling, W.Va. 26003.