A prison riot was quickly stopped by law enforcement on Tuesday, according to reports from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

The riot occurred at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch late Monday and continued into Tuesday.

The report said that inmates took over the third floor of the correctional center but refused to stop and began damaging equipment and appliances.

According to those at the prison, eight people were primary offenders and once local law enforcement got to the third floor they were able to take back the facility.

McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the correctional officers at the prison secured the area while the riot was going to make sure no one escaped or gained access to other areas in the facility.

The inmates involved were transferred to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, according to the report.

It’s also reported during the riot, weapons were found belonging to the inmates