A group of protesters were scheduled to have their voices be heard in West Virginia on Thursday and Friday but those protests have been canceled.

Anti-abortion activists claim that the arrests of pro-lifers make the trip impossible.

“Yesterday the New York TImes Reported that 9 pro-life activists were arrested and charged with F.A.C.E. Some of these activists – and their friends and family – were the backbone of the West Virginia protests. Their arrest and detention in several states makes it impossible to complete this mission.” Randall Terry-Protest organizer

Terry continued, “As a former West Virginia resident who greatly respects Senator Manchin, I continue my plea to him that he reject the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court. Her positions on abortion, and the trans-vestite agenda make it clear that she is unfit to serve on the Court, and that she is radically out ot step with the majority of voters in West Virginia, as well as most Americans.”

The protests were set in Martinsburg, Wheeling, Morgantown, Fairmont, Charleston, and Huntington.