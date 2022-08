If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said.

A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.

Schools that are interested in having a van come to an event should contact their local health department, the statement said.

DHHR also offers to send free rapid COVID-19 test kits to interested schools and provide them with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies.