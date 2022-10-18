“The body bags are lining up.”

That’s the message West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey relayed to social media companies, urging them to take action and do their part in preventing drug dealers from using their platforms to peddle fentanyl.



The Attorney General penned letters to the CEOs of Meta Platforms (Facebook), Twitter, Snap, Pintrest, TikTok, Discord and Telegram.



West Virginia says according to published reports, drug dealers are increasingly using social media platforms to prey on teens.



“We all have to do our part in getting rid of this menace that has plagued not only West Virginia, but the entire nation, resulting in countless deaths and lives torn apart,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As we all know, social media like Facebook and Twitter are catalysts for interaction and modern camaraderie, and teens often use these platforms to get in touch with each other and share their innermost feelings.



“It’s time for these social media giants to use their power and prevent drug dealers in destroying more lives.”



And the numbers don’t lie: the United States had 107,622 drug deaths in 2021, a 15% increase of 13,967 from 93,655 in 2020. Almost the entirety of the increase is due to fentanyl. West Virginia had 1,194 fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in 2021, up 10% from 1,083 in 2020.

The Attorney General asked the social media companies to “provide my office with detailed information regarding the steps you have taken and will take in order to combat drug trafficking.”

“When it comes to the dangers of fentanyl, we cannot fail,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Read copies of the letters at: https://bit.ly/3TupEfp.