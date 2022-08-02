WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track.

According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’

This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its rules in West Virginia while a lawsuit challenging the organization is in court.

Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty in granting a preliminary injunction said the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority likely went beyond its bounds on three rules that went into place July 1.

State and racing officials in those jurisdictions sued to prevent the new federal authority’s regulations from going into effect.

Multiple outlets have reached out for a statement on the death of the racehorse but none has been given at this time.