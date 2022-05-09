According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia is ranked one of the worst states for police officers.

West Virginia ranked 48 out of 51 according to WalletHub.

In the category of opportunity and competition, West Virginia ranked 47th. For the law enforcement training requirements, WV ranked 45th and for jobs hazards and protections the Mountain State ranked 35th.

Only Arkansas (51), Hawaii (50), and Alaska (49) ranked worse.

In order to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

How did the neighboring states do?

Ohio is ranked 10th overall, Maryland came in 5th and Pennsylvania is 20th.

To see the full results, you can click here.