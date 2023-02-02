West Virginia has been ranked the most loving state in America according to a new study.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crossword- Solver says they have analyzed 15 million tweets to find out which states have tweeted the most terms of endearment.

The team discovered that West Virginia is the most loving U.S. state, counting 613 ‘love you’ tweets for every 100,000 tweets posted locally.

When it comes to long-lasting love, the Mountain State knows a thing or two: one study revealed that marriages in West Virginia (tied with Maine) last longer than anywhere else in the country, at a median length of over 22 years.

And as it turns out, Virginia, disproving its famous slogan “Virginia is for lovers,” doesn’t express love online as much: we found only 345 loving tweets there per 100k.