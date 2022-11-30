West Virginia has been ranked the worst state to find a job.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In order therefore to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy.

WalletHub says their data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

In the study, West Virginia ranked dead last in the job market category and second to last in economic environment, with Kentucky being the worst state.

West Virginia was also said to have the worst median annual income. Virginia, which is the best state for median annual income, has two times the difference of annual income.

Washington, Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Minnesota were ranked as the best states to work.

West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas fall into the bottom five states to try to find a job.

Boarding states to West Virginia, Pennsylvania ranked 44th and Ohio ranked 41st.