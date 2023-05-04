West Virginia said on Thursday, May 4th that the Mountain State reached a settlement with Kroger for $68 million.

The settlement with Kroger resolves the lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to the oversupply of opioids in the state.



“Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “West Virginia remains on top in settlement dollars per capita. And although the hundreds of millions of dollars we secured from these companies will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid menace, our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in the state.”

Kroger has agreed to pay $34 million upfront per the settlement agreement, then $12 million on June 30, 2024, another $12 million on June 30, 2025, and then lower additional payments over the next seven years to reach the $68 million total.

The deal also comes with a 2.94% Most Favored Nation protection—a guarantee that West Virginia won’t be prejudiced by a future national settlement.

A Kroger spokesperson said, ” While we continue to believe that the allegations made against Kroger in this and other opioid lawsuits are without merit, we have decided that a settlement is the best path forward to resolve this litigation. Through our efforts to combat opioid abuse, including our collaboration with EVERFI to educate over 100,000 high school students about prescription drug safety, our support of national legislation for electronic prescribing of controlled substances, and the almost two million doses of Narcan and buprenorphine we have distributed in West Virginia alone, Kroger has always been committed to being a productive partner in the communities we serve, and we are pleased that the funds from this settlement will be used to address the opioid crisis in West Virginia”

Kroger was the last pharmacy chain defendant in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid.

As far as the other pharmacy chains in the lawsuit, Walgreens settled in January for $83 million.



Walmart and CVS settled with the state last September: Walmart agreed to a settlement of $65,070,000, and CVS for $82.5 million.



Last August, Rite Aid, and West Virginia reached a $30 million settlement