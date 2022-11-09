OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen.

The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems.

But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license.

CEO Sharon Travis says they’ll have to rehire staff but they hope to reopen in several months, with some additional programs.

“We were working on a detox before we closed and we’re hoping to continue with the detox which we’re hoping to partner with someone, get a managing partner for the detox,” said Travis. “And we have been in talks with people about putting a men’s facility on the property. So we have a lot of exciting things going on.”

When it was shut down, there were 33 clients in Serenity Hills, plus 12 people in their Sober Living House.

Travis says they had a 76.6% success rate in getting clients to sobriety.

It is located off Stone Shannon Road on 149 acres.

They hope to reopen early next year.

However, the WV Department of Health and Human Services tells 7News they stand by their original concerns.

They say the DHHR’s legal team is “still reviewing and exploring” all options to ensure the safety of West Virginians.