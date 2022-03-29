Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills.

Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced Monday that applications for the federally funded program are open.

To qualify, an applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income.

For example, a household of two’s monthly income may not exceed $2,621.

For a household of four, monthly income may not exceed $3,855. Those interested in applying can call (304) 352-4431 or contact their local Department of Health and Human Resources office with questions or to request an interview.