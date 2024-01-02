KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A charter school housed at a Kanawha community college in West Virginia is helping high schoolers cut down on their college debt while also addressing the area’s workforce shortage, according to West Virginia Watch.

Free to students who take college courses, Win Academy is the Mountain State’s first charter school housed within BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston.

The program offers an accelerated degree program that allows juniors and seniors the ability to complete the first year of a registered nursing program while simultaneously finishing their high school credits.

West Virginia Watch spoke with two 16-year-old students, Abby Frame and Abby Persinger, who chose to transfer to the program instead of joining the rest of their senior class in their local high school.

The two entered the program during its first year in operation and will finish high school a year early. According to West Virginia Watch, they will complete their registered nursing (RN) degrees by the time they are 18.

Experts show that college enrollment is declining nationwide, prompting states to introduce college coursework to high school students through dual-enrollment programs.

West Virginia Watch says that this tactic not only reverses the decline of college enrollment but helps students avoid student loan debt, as many states cover the tuition cost for high schoolers.

BridgeValley college leaders plan to expand in the new year with a manufacturing-focused program thanks to the enthusiastic response to the nursing-track program.

Enrollment in the accelerated nursing program is not limited to Kanawha County students.

As one of five charter schools in West Virginia, Win Academy operates as any public school and receives the bulk of the state’s intended funding per student. West Virginia Watch states that although transportation is not provided for students in the program, they have used grant money to provide gas cards, books, and other support services for up to 60 students.

Charter school students are also eligible to participate in team sports in public high schools, and alongside their nursing coursework, they also take any credits needed to graduate, such as math and history courses on the BridgeValley campus.

Casey Sacks, president of BridgeValley, told West Virginia Watch that the students’ schedules are all customized to ensure they meet all of the high school graduation requirements while completing their first year in the nursing program.

Once students graduate from high school, Sacks says they are automatically enrolled in BridgeValley’s second-year nursing program, where they can complete their RN degree one year after high school graduation.

Like most community colleges, the Academy allows students the option to transfer to four-year universities to earn a bachelor’s in nursing, enrolling as a junior, having earned their first two years at no cost.

While the accelerated nursing program was a natural fit in BrideValley’s existing healthcare curriculum, students also asked for other dual-enrollment opportunities.

BrideValley is authorized to admit up to 120 high school students into already offered manufacturing technology programs in the 2024 school year.

West Virginia Watch says that local manufacturing jobs are expected to pay around $80,000 after high school graduation.

But for this year, the inaugural Win Academy students are scheduled to graduate next spring.

