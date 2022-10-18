UPDATE: (11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirms the fatality in a crash between a Mingo County school bus and a truck was the driver of the truck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school says their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies and West Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police confirmed that a person died in a crash in the Delbarton area.

Mingo County dispatchers say that the crash happened around 7 a.m., and the road is closed at the scene. West Virginia State Police say it happened on King Coal Highway between the Mingo Central High School and the school’s football field.

According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school says their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Matewan and Delbarton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.