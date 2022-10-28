MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia high school football team’s fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In a Facebook post from the Tug Valley High School’s football team, the “Save the Pig” fundraiser will give winners two options. They can either choose to “save” a pig and get $100 or choose to “slaughter” the pig, where you will get around 150 pounds of meat from a local pork farm.

They say if you wish to keep the pig, they will, “accommodate your request.”

They end the post with, “Any claims that the pig would be killed in any inhumane or inappropriate way are simply not true. Whether you plan to allow this 200+ pound pig to roam through your yard or plan to use this opportunity to stock up the freezer, we encourage everyone to buy a chance and help support our cause.”

A representative for PETA says they will cover the cost and find a place for the pig to live if the winner chooses to “save” the pig.

In a previous release from PETA, they ask the principal of Tug Valley High School to not allow the fundraiser, or, if they choose to do the fundraiser, to, “do so in full view of students so they can understand the devastating moral cost of eating meat.”

The “Save the Pig” raffle winner will be unveiled at Friday’s football game against Man High School in Williamson, West Virginia. Tickets were sold online and at games for $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20.