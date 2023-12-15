Could real Christmas trees be good for your mental health? New research from West Virginia University suggests the holiday tradition can reduce stress and mental fatigue by putting people in touch with nature.

Study participants watched videos simulating experiences of shopping for real trees outside and fake trees inside. Researchers found the real tree experience helped people with mental fatigue and even made them feel less irritable.

“The biggest takeaway is people like to go out in the natural world,” said Professor David McGill, one of co-authors.

Study leader Chad Pierskalla said his research builds upon the existing studies that have documented the health benefits of nature.

“Stop and smell the trees,” said Professor Pierskalla, “Look for the awe-inspiring aspects of nature.”

Professors McGill and Pierskalla point to the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” which decades of research has shown can reduce stress. One study found levels of cortisol dropping after a walk in the forest.

“It changes my whole attitude,” said Elizabeth Agnew, who each year searches high and low for the perfect Christmas tree.

“I come out here and wander around, because I do like to be out in the trees,” said her husband, Pen Agnew.

Christmas tree shoppers Will and Sierra Pattersen also reported the trees lifting their spirits.

“I love coming here every year, just to see the trees, even if I’m not buying it, just being in the environment for trees,” said Sierra Pattersen.

The West Virginia University researchers said they wanted to conduct the study in part to help find a remedy for holiday stress.

Their study received funding from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, through the USDA. However, the authors say the research was conducted independently of the board.