SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Braxton County High School and Braxton County Middle School were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning, Braxton County Schools announced on its official Facebook page.

The lockdown has since been lifted, according to the announcement, which was also posted on the district’s official website.

A Facebook post from Braxton County Schools.

The message did not specify why the precautionary lockdown was called.

It does follow a post that was made Monday on its Facebook page, which said:

This message is for families of Braxton County Schools students and is to inform you of an event. This morning a message was received concerning a bomb threat at the high school. Because we take the safety and security of our students and staff as our priority, we immediately followed our response protocols for the threat. After the state police and first responders secured and searched the area, students have returned to classes. Thank you for your support and please continue with this beautiful day and weather. Braxton County Schools’s offficial Facebook page