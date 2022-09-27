What are the best schools in West Virginia?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.



While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.

The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

Here’s where some of the schools in Northern West Vest Virginia rank:

Linsly– #1 Best Private High School in West Virginia, #1 Best College Prep Private High Schools in West Virginia

Ritchie Elementary– #2 Best Public Elementary School in West Virginia, #6 Best Public Elementary School Teachers In West Virginia, #1 Niche Standout Elementary School in West Virginia

Bethlehem Elementary- #2 Best Public Elementary School Teachers in West Virginia, #6 Best Public Elementary School in West Virginia.

For a complete ranking and to find your school, click here