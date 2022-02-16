The West Virginia Senate approved a bill that would alter how public school teachers get their paid time off each year.

Teachers get 15 days of paid time off upfront at the start of the school year, along with summer vacation.

Senate Bill 509 would make it so teachers start with a blank slate and accrue their time off every pay period similar to how other state employees get their annual leave.

Supporters of the bill say the intent is to reduce how often teachers are chronically absent from their classrooms.

If approved by the full legislature and the governor, the changes would go into effect in 2023.

With several Republicans opposing it, Senate Bill 509 passed 18-15 and now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates for consideration.