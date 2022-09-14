WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — A group of U.S. senators, including West Virginia’s Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R), have called for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to remove mask mandates for children and volunteers in Head Start programs across the country.

According to a release from Sen. Capito, a group of 17 senators sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking for an “overly rigid, inflexible” mask mandate from November 2021 to be removed. In the letter, the group called the mandate “unnecessary,” citing that the World Health Organization does not recommend masks for children under five years old, but Head Start still requires them for children over two.

The current COVID guidelines listed on the Head Start website say, “the Head Start Program Performance Standards reflects staff vaccination and universal masking requirements. Requiring all Head Start staff, some contractors, and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and universal masking for all individuals 2 years of age and older.”

The “forcing of toddlers… to wear masks” sparked a vote a resolution against the mandate in Congress earlier this year, which was vetoed by President Biden, according to the senators’ letter. The letter cited that Biden’s reason for vetoing the resolution was the lack of child vaccines, but as of June 2022, children over six months can now be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The nation must continue to transition toward treating COVID-19 as an endemic condition and return to a sense of normalcy, and it is past time for Washington bureaucrats to allow Head Start programs to do the same,” the letter concluded.

The full letter is as follows: