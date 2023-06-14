WASHINGTON, D.C. — In January of this year reports of the Biden Administration banning gas stoves hit the news circuits. A report from Bloomberg News linked gas stoves to indoor pollution and childhood asthma.

A few states have already started mandating new homes and businesses run on electric rather than gas appliances, many states responded by forbidding the ban, West Virginia being one of them.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has joined seven U.S. colleagues to introduce the Save Our Gas Stoves Act – led by U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). The act prohibits the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) from implementing a proposed rule that would impose intrusive and costly standards on the kitchen stovetops of millions of Americans.

“The current administration has shown time and time again that they are anti-energy, but now they are trying to dictate what people can use in their kitchen by proposing a rule that would essentially ban gas stoves. I’m proud to join my Senate colleagues in introducing this legislation that will stop government overreach and prohibit the Department of Energy from implementing rules that would force consumers to buy a kitchen product based on the energy source and not based on what makes the most sense economically. I will continue to fight regulations and policies that are disconnected from reality and could ultimately harm Americans economically.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R-W.Va.)

Stay tuned to 7News for updates on the Save Our Gas Stoves Act.