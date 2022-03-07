WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- We are on Day 12 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Russian military forces continue to force their way into cities.

The people of Ukraine continue to put up a strong fight as Russian forces struggled in the early parts on the invasion.

West Virginia Senator (R) Ryan Weld says it reminds him of his time as a Lieutenant in the Air Force when he was stationed in Germany Russia invaded the nation of Georgia. That was in 2008.

Weld remembers the fuel and supply issues Russian’s faced; similar problems are happening to them in Ukraine and he says the Russian forces haven’t changed much in 14 years.

There is some solace in the fact that the Russians apparently haven’t made huge improvements to their military in the 14 years since then. However it just shows that the problems they are facing are just going to prolong the misery but give the Ukranians a chance to fight back. I think that is somewhat a bright spot in some of this is that the Russians have not improved their military like many had believed they did since then. Sen. Ryan Weld | (R) West Virginia

Weld says another big concern is intensifying their attack and is worried they will turn to a more harsh form of urban warfare.

