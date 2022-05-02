Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia has turned to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to back him in a campaign ad in the GOP primary against former President Donald Trump’s endorsed pick, Rep. Alex Mooney.

In a McKinley campaign ad, Manchin says the congressman has always opposed “reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia.”

In the ad, Manchin says’ Alex Mooney has proven he’s all about Alex Mooney.’

The ad comes as McKinley argues that Mooney is misleading voters about McKinley’s vote for President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

Mooney voted against it.

CNN has reached out to McKinley’s campaign for comment. Asking if Manchin was endorsing McKinley, the senator’s spokesperson Sam Runyon told CNN that the “ad speaks for itself.”

Mooney shared the ad on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “Further proof David McKinley is a complete and total RINO. Democrat Joe Manchin is endorsing him.”

The two incumbent Republicans were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat.

