Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) arrives to the Capitol for a series of votes on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is reportedly co-sponsoring a bill with Sen. Bill Hagerty to increase the threshold amount that individuals need to report on their taxes when they use money transfer apps.

Currently, if you do part-time work and use PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App you need to report your payments of at least $600.

This does not apply to anyone that uses such apps to pay a friend for a bar tab or a food order.

CNBC says the amendment would increase the payment threshold to $10,000 from $600 for the 2022 tax year.

In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee the American Institute of CPAs said they have ‘deep concerns’ about the $600 threshold.