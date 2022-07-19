BELLE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and Belle Police Department seized 22 dogs from a home on Tuesday.

The KCHA says the seizure was recommended after Belle PD responded to a call at the home for a family member.

The owner agreed to fully surrender the dogs, allowing the KCHA to provide quality care for them.

Taking in the dogs puts the shelter’s kennel back to maximum capacity, the KCHA says. They are asking the community to donate, foster, and adopt.

Items the shelter currently needs include:

Purina Dog Chow

Wet dog food

Paper towels

Used collars and leashes

The KCHA says the 22 dogs will be made available for adoption once deemed appropriate based on their individual needs. Adoption processes may take longer if the dog needs medical treatment.

Until July 31, all adult dog adoption fees are $25 (and sometimes $0) thanks to the #EmptyTheShelters campaign through BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell.

To view the KCHA’s adoptable animals, visit their website.