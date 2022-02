A West Virginia Sheriff was fined after he pleaded no contest to driving under the influence (DUI), according to WVVA

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones was fined $100.

Jones was arrested in October 2021 after West Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a crash.

Troopers say Jones had alcohol on his breath, and according to WVVA, during the breathalyzer test, Jones blew a 0.118, the legal limit in West Virginia is 0.08.

WVVA also reported that Jones will face penalties from the DMV.