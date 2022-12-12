JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(Photo courtesy of JCSO)

Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can face fines and even jail time.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook photo of recently seized items, including several bags and a mason jar full of marijuana, plus blue fentanyl pills, a firearm and a scale.

The caption for the Sheriff’s Office’s photo reads: “‘Oh it’s just a little weed! What are those little blue pills anyway???’ FENTANYL….PURE FENTANYL!!! This is why we don’t discriminate. Dope is dope! We target it all.”

To report drug crimes to the Sheriff’s Office, call 304-373-2280 or send them a Facebook message.