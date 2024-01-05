A musician and Veteran from West Virginia is taking shots at Nashville and the music industry.

Mikele Buck, who is in bio says he is from the hill of West Virginia, recently released a song called “Nashville, TN” where he takes jabs at the music industry.

According to radiowv, Mikele wrote the song after he was “pissed off with a Nashville record executive.”

The song begins with the lyrics, “well, you packed up all your hopes and dreams moved to Middle Tennessee and you copied all your styling moves for manufactured dirt road grooves made by auto tune and drum machines said welcome to Nashville, Nashville Tennessee.”

Mikele created the Mikele Buck Band near Greenville NC opening up for Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum and others.

According to his bio, his original songs are a blend of his influences, which are: Steve Earle, Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, and others.

You can listen to the song here.