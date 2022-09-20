CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Two neighboring communities in West Virginia have made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween.

The list included 18 small town destinations that offer different spooky attractions, from festivals to haunts. West Virginia’s contribution to the list was Ceredo and Kenova, two small cities on the West Virginia-Kentucky line in Wayne County, just west of Huntington on I-64.

According to the Trips to Discover list, Ceredo and Kenova host the two-day festival, AutumnFest every year, which includes bake-offs, parades, festivals and arts and crafts and tractor shows. But the main attraction is The Pumpkin House on Beech Street in Kenova, which displays more than 3,000 carved pumpkins.

(Courtesy: WOWK)

(Courtesy: WOWK) The Pumpkin House in Kenova

The festival takes place during the last week of October. Scheduled activities start on Oct. 22, but the week kicks into full swing with a parade on Oct. 25, and food vendors start on Oct. 27.

Other spooky small towns that made the list include Salem, Massachusetts, Sleepy Hollow, New York, and New Hope, Pennsylvania.