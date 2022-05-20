Social services workers in West Virginia will receive a 15% pay increase after such efforts failed in the Legislature.

Gov. Jim Justice announces the raises Thursday.

About 970 employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services will receive the raises starting June 18.

DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says the raises are being funded through vacant positions.

There are more than 6,500 children under the state’s care and there is a 30% vacancy rate for foster care employees.

In addition, Justice announced a dashboard with foster care data collected by the state will be made available to the public.